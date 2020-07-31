Ascension taps former NFL superstar Peyton Manning for new ad campaign

St. Louis-based Ascension Health is airing ads featuring Peyton Manning to promote the importance of pediatric care.

Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis includes the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Ascension Health has tapped Mr. Manning as a spokesperson for the hospital before, but this is its first time partnering with him to launch a video campaign that will air in most of its markets.

In the initial ad, Mr. Manning urges parents to understand the importance of pediatric medical care and highlights the infection control protocols in place at Ascension pediatric facilities to keep patients safe amid the pandemic.

More articles on digital marketing:

How Mayo Clinic makes sure COVID-19 facts aren't lost in translation for non-English speakers

Northern Michigan hospital taps new community relations coordinator

Why Florida hospitals are marketing ERs as bed availability shrinks





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.