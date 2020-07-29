Northern Michigan hospital taps new community relations coordinator

Escanaba, Mich.-based OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital has named Joanna Wilbee-Amis its new community relations coordinator.

Ms. Wilbee-Amis is replacing Lindsey Stearns, who is moving on to a new role as a performance improvement specialist at OSF HealthCare.

In her new position, Ms. Wilbee-Amis is responsible for executing local marketing and public relations strategies, leading internal communications, and planning events with sponsors.

Ms. Wilbee-Amis has over 20 years of marketing experience. Before accepting her new role, she was working as the director of business initiatives at InvestUP, an economic organization aimed at increasing revenue in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

