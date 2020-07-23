South Carolina hospitals partner on 'Masks Save Lives' campaign

Five hospitals in the Charleston, S.C., area have joined together to launch an ad campaign encouraging residents to wear face masks as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the region, according to local ABC affiliate WCIV.

The hospitals involved in the campaign are Mount Pleasant-based East Cooper Medical Center, the Medical University of South Carolina, Ralph A. Johnson VA Medical Center, Roper St. Francis Healthcare and Trident Medical Center. The latter four hospitals are all based in Charleston.

The campaign, named "Masks Save Lives," was launched July 20 and consists of billboards and social media posts highlighting the importance of wearing a mask in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

