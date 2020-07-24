5 hospitals seeking marketing execs
Five hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking marketing executives are listed below.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
- Lancaster, Calif.-based Antelope Valley Hospital is seeking a director of marketing and public relations.
- Los Angeles-based Valley Presbyterian Hospital is seeking a director of communications and marketing.
- New Albany-based Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital is seeking a chief marketing officer.
- Anniston, Ala.-based Regional Medical Center is seeking a director of marketing.
- Greenville, N.C.-based Vidant Medical Center is seeking a vice president of marketing and communications.
