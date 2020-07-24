5 hospitals seeking marketing execs

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Five hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking marketing executives are listed below.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

  1. Lancaster, Calif.-based Antelope Valley Hospital is seeking a director of marketing and public relations.

  2. Los Angeles-based Valley Presbyterian Hospital is seeking a director of communications and marketing.

  3. New Albany-based Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital is seeking a chief marketing officer.

  4. Anniston, Ala.-based Regional Medical Center is seeking a director of marketing.

  5. Greenville, N.C.-based Vidant Medical Center is seeking a vice president of marketing and communications.

More articles on digital marketing:
4 hospital chief marketing officers on the importance of collaboration
Indiana hospital to host COVID-19 information sessions on Zoom
South Carolina hospitals partner on 'Masks Save Lives' campaign

More articles on digital marketing:
4 hospital chief marketing officers on the importance of collaboration
Indiana hospital to host COVID-19 information sessions on Zoom
Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association launches new campaign, provides free face masks

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers