5 hospitals seeking marketing execs

Five hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking marketing executives are listed below.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

Lancaster, Calif.-based Antelope Valley Hospital is seeking a director of marketing and public relations.



Los Angeles-based Valley Presbyterian Hospital is seeking a director of communications and marketing.



New Albany-based Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital is seeking a chief marketing officer.



Anniston, Ala.-based Regional Medical Center is seeking a director of marketing.



Greenville, N.C.-based Vidant Medical Center is seeking a vice president of marketing and communications.

More articles on digital marketing:

4 hospital chief marketing officers on the importance of collaboration

Indiana hospital to host COVID-19 information sessions on Zoom

South Carolina hospitals partner on 'Masks Save Lives' campaign

More articles on digital marketing:

4 hospital chief marketing officers on the importance of collaboration

Indiana hospital to host COVID-19 information sessions on Zoom

Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association launches new campaign, provides free face masks

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.