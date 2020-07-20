7 hospitals and health systems that launched digital marketing campaigns in 2020
It is sometimes forgotten that hospitals and health systems, just like any other businesses, must find new ways to advertise the important work they do.
Here is a roundup of Becker's Hospital Review's coverage of hospitals and health systems that have launched new marketing campaigns in 2020.
- Jennifer Gilkie, vice president of communications and marketing at Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, discussed the system's new video series campaign entitled "Behind the Mask," which aims to show patients how clinical staff is working to keep them safe during the pandemic.
- Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health made its ad campaign template available to other health systems looking to draw patients back in for nonemergency care during the pandemic.
- New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health rolled out a new marketing campaign titled "Together We Well," which encourages people to think of themselves as partners in their own health instead of simply patients.
- Northwell Health also launched a digital campaign to thank healthcare providers for their work in responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
- Cleveland Clinic launched a new ad campaign titled "For Every Care In The World," which aims to showcase the authenticity and empathy behind the patient experience at the health system, as well as highlight its full spectrum of care.
- Milwaukee-based Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network's recent "Fans of Possible" campaign utilized real patients instead of a spokesperson, allowing them to communicate their own experiences with the health system to a wide audience.
- Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health launched an advertising campaign asking patients to return to its hospitals after many had put off medical treatment due to the risk of COVID-19.
