How Baylor Scott & White, other health systems are bringing patients back to hospitals amid the pandemic

Hospitals nationwide have been faced with significant financial losses during the pandemic, as many patients are still delaying nonemergency procedures in fear of contracting COVID-19 in medical facilities.

To combat this anxiety, many hospitals and health systems have launched marketing campaigns to assure patients they are taking the appropriate infection control measures to keep everyone in their facilities safe.

Here's a roundup of Becker's coverage of hospitals that have launched such campaigns.

Jennifer Gilkie, vice president of communications at Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock, discussed the hospital's new video series campaign entitled "Behind the Mask," which shows patients how clinical staff is working to keep them safe during the pandemic.



Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health launched an advertising campaign asking patients to return to its hospitals after many had put off medical treatment due to the risk of COVID-19.



The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems launched an advertising campaign to encourage patients to seek necessary care at hospitals, which have lost billions during the pandemic.



Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered with six hospitals and health systems on a multimedia ad campaign named "Take Care Arkansas," which encourages patients to return to the hospital.



Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health employed a safety campaign to reassure its patients that its hospitals and clinics are safe, including a video on its website's homepage demonstrating the safety measures staff are taking.



A coalition of healthcare organizations — including Renton, Wash.-based Providence, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida, Walgreens and Humana — launched the "Stop Medical Distancing" campaign, designed to encourage routine medical care and assure patients of healthcare facilities' safety.

