Providence, Humana among organizations urging patients to 'stop medical distancing'

A coalition of healthcare organizations on July 7 launched the "Stop Medical Distancing" campaign, designed to encourage routine medical care and assure patients of healthcare facilities' safety.

The campaign warns patients about the dangers of delaying preventive care and explains the safety precautions healthcare facilities have in place. The messaging will be sent out via television, print and social media ads.

"Our design and typography was inspired by the tape being used to help enforce social distancing in public spaces across the country. We applied it to medical distancing to help create a powerful visual that we hope will resonate with people," Karen Goodman, the creative director at the advertising agency that helped launch the campaign, said in a news release.

The organizations behind the campaign include Humana, Renton, Wash.-based Providence, Walgreens, Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida, Kindred Healthcare, LabCorp, Health Mart and McKesson Corp.

More articles on digital marketing:

Walgreens, Kaiser Permanente among top-viewed healthcare ads during pandemic

The messages hospital marketing execs are using to bring patients back

The most effective ways to reach patients from 7 hospital, health system chief marketing officers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.