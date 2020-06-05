Oregon hospital association ad campaign aims to attract patients to hospitals

The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems launched an advertising campaign June 3 to encourage patients to return to its hospitals, according to The Oregonian.

Oregon hospitals have lost billions in revenue during the pandemic due to empty beds. Over 60 hospitals in the state received a collective $422 million in federal aid, which they claim did not make a dent in repairing their financial losses.

Oregon's outbreak was relatively mild when compared to other states, and some rural hospitals did not house a single COVID-19 patient. The OAHHS' campaign seeks to assure patients they do not have to be worried about contracting COVID-19 in its facilities.

"People are delaying checkups and vital care because they fear hospitals are either unsafe or overwhelmed. Neither of those things are true here in Oregon," Becky Hultberg, president and CEO of OAHHS, told The Oregonian.

