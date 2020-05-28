3 potential reasons average chief marketing officer tenure is shrinking

The average tenure of chief marketing officers has declined from 43 months in 2018 to 41 months in 2019, according to new research from leadership consulting firm Spencer Stuart.

Other C-level executives stay in their roles considerably longer than 41 months, the shortest average tenure for CMOs since 2009. Here are potential reasons for the brief average tenure:

Some companies pigeonhole CMOs into fairly narrow messaging duties without allowing them to step into wider roles that propel growth.





Many CMOs struggle with proving their effectiveness, since the results they could point to are complicated by fickle consumer and competitor forces.





In some cases, CMOs voluntarily leave for other job opportunities.

More articles on digital marketing:

Execs share key trends in healthcare marketing amid pandemic: 3 insights

Mayo physicians to perform on live broadcast to raise funds for plasma research, COVID-19 treatments

DeepIntent debuts privacy-protected healthcare advertising platform

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.