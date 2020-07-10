BCBS, South Carolina healthcare associations launch 'Slow the Spread' campaign

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina has partnered with the South Carolina Hospital Association and South Carolina Medical Association to launch a public health campaign encouraging residents to take appropriate infection control precautions amid the pandemic.

As the state experiences a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, the "Slow the Spread" campaign aims to educate the public about COVID-19 and encourage them to take the steps necessary to reduce the disease's transmission. The campaign consists of television and social media ads, and South Carolinians can visit the campaign's website for up-to-date COVID-19 information from the CDC.

Many South Carolinians have eased up on their pandemic safety precautions in recent weeks due to weariness from social isolation, national unrest and economic turmoil, according to Shawn Stinson, MD, senior vice president of healthcare innovation and improvement at BCBS of South Carolina.

"Many people are not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. More fundamentally, these same people are not taking into consideration that their actions could profoundly affect others. We hope to change that mindset," Dr. Stinson told The Charleston Chronicle.

