Arkansas BCBS, hospitals team up for digital marketing campaign encouraging a return to hospitals

Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered with six hospitals and health systems on a multimedia ad campaign encouraging patients to return to the hospital, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.



The partners are working with Fifty for the Future, a nonprofit focused on promoting Little Rock and the surrounding areas. The up to four-week campaign is titled "Take Care Arkansas" and aims to encourage people to return to the hospital for needed care after elective procedures were halted during the pandemic.



Little Rock-based University of Arkansas Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children's, Baptist Health, Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Arkansas Heart Hospital and CHI St. Vincent are involved in the campaign.



Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield provided the initial funds for the campaign, which will run TV commercials and utilize outdoor digital media to spread awareness through July 19.



