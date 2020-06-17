UCHealth offers staff's expert views to the public amid pandemic

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth launched a newsroom featuring expert information about the pandemic so news outlets could have quick access to reliable updates.

The webpage, launched April 3, features interviews with the health system's staff and offers information about maintaining personal care during the pandemic. UCHealth established the page so that media professionals could utilize its videos, interviews and updates when covering the pandemic.

"The UCHealth newsroom puts a face and relatable story to the health care workers and patients who inspire us every day," Dan Weaver, vice president of communications at UCHealth, said in a news release.

