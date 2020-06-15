Northwell Health launches patient-centered marketing campaign

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health rolled out a new marketing campaign encouraging people to think of themselves as partners in their own health instead of simply patients, according to The Drum.

The campaign's tagline is "Together We Well," and Northwell is encouraging people to meet under a webpage of the same name to learn more about its spectrum of care. The messaging is being sent out via social media ads, television commercials, billboards and radio spots.

The new approach aims to inspire patients to become engaged with the health system beyond just the times they are sick, according to Ramon Soto, Northwell's senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer.

"The goal of this movement is to insightfully provoke a discussion. Our goal is to overcome a state of complacency," Mr. Soto told The Drum.

