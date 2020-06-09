21 global ad companies partner to amplify WHO’s COVID-19 messaging

A global consortium of 21 advertising companies has formed to reinforce awareness of the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 messaging service, according to a June 9 news release.

The advertising companies, based in seven different countries, are amplifying WHO’s efforts to communicate accurate information about the pandemic through online and out-of-home digital media messaging.

The consortium is focusing mainly on promoting WHO’s multilingual messaging service campaign that utilizes WhatsApp and Facebook. The campaign invites users to text "hi" in Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Italian, Spanish or Portuguese to receive prompt and credible information about COVID-19.

The messaging service, which allows WHO to deliver information to people as soon as they request it, is seeking to fight the spread of misinformation. It provides reliable details on COVID-19 symptoms and how to go about protecting loved ones from the novel coronavirus, as well gives users recent situation reports and up-to-date statistics.

More articles on digital marketing:

Execs share key trends in healthcare marketing amid pandemic: 3 insights

New ranking reveals the 13 best marketing schools to hire from

Oregon hospital association ad campaign aims to attract patients to hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.