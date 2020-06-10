Summer could prove challenging for advertisers

Advertisers are still uncertain about how to adapt their summer strategy after abandoning plans for 2020 amid the pandemic, according to a survey released June 9 by business intelligence firm Advertiser Perceptions.

The survey involved 151 marketers and ad agency executives. Some of its results:

52 percent of respondents said they were still revising their summer marketing strategy.





29 percent of respondents said they have a new marketing strategy in place for summer.





28 percent of respondents said they planned on accelerating spending before the end of June.





58 percent of respondents said they should replace coronavirus messaging with product ads.





44 percent reported struggling to produce new advertising content amid social-distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders.

