Summer could prove challenging for advertisers

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Advertisers are still uncertain about how to adapt their summer strategy after abandoning plans for 2020 amid the pandemic, according to a survey released June 9 by business intelligence firm Advertiser Perceptions.

The survey involved 151 marketers and ad agency executives. Some of its results:

  • 52 percent of respondents said they were still revising their summer marketing strategy.

  • 29 percent of respondents said they have a new marketing strategy in place for summer.

  • 28 percent of respondents said they planned on accelerating spending before the end of June.

  • 58 percent of respondents said they should replace coronavirus messaging with product ads.

  • 44 percent reported struggling to produce new advertising content amid social-distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders.

