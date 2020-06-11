Cleveland Clinic's award-winning ad campaigns center on authenticity, compassion

Cleveland Clinic's two recent advertising campaigns were honored June 8 as the Healthcare Advertising Awards council included them in its list of 2020 winners.

The "For Every Care In The World" campaign, which received a "gold" award, ran television ads featuring real patients and caregivers. Rachael Robinson, an advertising associate at Cleveland Clinic, told Becker's that the campaign was launched to show the authenticity and empathy behind the patient experience at Cleveland Clinic, as well as showcase the full spectrum of care the health system offers.

A sub-campaign that focused only on prostate cancer also won a "silver" award, which highlighted Cleveland Clinic's treatment options and second-opinion services in addition to its full spectrum of care.

To execute the campaigns, Cleveland Clinic partnered with two advertising agencies to produce multimedia and strategize a television media plan. Ms. Robinson said that the campaigns proved effective in message recall and improving awareness.

