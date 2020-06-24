5 hospitals, health systems seeking marketing execs

Five hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking marketing executives are listed below.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

Highlands Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in El Paso, Texas, is seeking a chief marketing officer.



South Carolina hospital network McLeod Health is seeking a chief marketing officer for two sister hospitals, McLeod Health Loris and Little River-based McLeod Health Seacoast.



New Albany-based Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital is seeking a chief marketing officer.



Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., is seeking an associate chief marketing officer for patient throughput and capacity management.



Greenville, N.C.-based health system Vidant Health is seeking a vice president of marketing and communications.

More articles on digital marketing:

Health systems continue to call on COVID-19 survivors to fight the disease

Ballad Health releases ad campaign template for hard-hit hospitals to adopt

4 ways CIOs should approach, market contact tracing efforts

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.