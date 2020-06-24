5 hospitals, health systems seeking marketing execs
Five hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking marketing executives are listed below.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
- Highlands Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in El Paso, Texas, is seeking a chief marketing officer.
- South Carolina hospital network McLeod Health is seeking a chief marketing officer for two sister hospitals, McLeod Health Loris and Little River-based McLeod Health Seacoast.
- New Albany-based Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital is seeking a chief marketing officer.
- Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., is seeking an associate chief marketing officer for patient throughput and capacity management.
- Greenville, N.C.-based health system Vidant Health is seeking a vice president of marketing and communications.
