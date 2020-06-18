Ballad Health releases ad campaign template for hard-hit hospitals to adopt

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health is making its ad campaign template available to other health systems looking to draw patients back in for nonemergency care during the pandemic.

As healthcare providers nationwide experience drastic decreases in patient volume, Ballad Health's ad campaign template focuses on the importance of seeking out necessary medical care and assures patients of the infection control precautions in place. The health system has invited other healthcare providers to download and customize the template for free on its website.

"Since March, scores of people have been delaying their care, or avoiding it completely, largely due to fears about COVID-19. And while it's important to stay safe and limit exposure to the infection, it’s more important for people to seek care when they need it," Taylor Hamilton, Ballad's chief consumer officer, said in a June 17 news release.

