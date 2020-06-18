Health systems continue to call on COVID-19 survivors to fight the disease

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and more than 30 other institutions are increasing messaging around their awareness campaign urging COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma.

The campaign, named "The Fight Is In Us," was launched May 26 and aims to recruit COVID-19 survivors to donate their convalescent plasma, which contains antibodies that can help fight off the disease. The campaign has garnered celebrity spokespeople and is spreading its multimedia via an integrated digital strategy.

The coalition behind the campaign is acting with urgency to anticipate a potential surge in seasonal COVID-19 cases and ensure they can recruit survivors within two months of recovery, when they still have enough antibodies to donate effective plasma.

