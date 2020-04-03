Northwell Health thanks frontline workers in new digital campaign

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health launched a digital campaign to thank healthcare providers for their work in responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-second television commercial will hit New York regional TV stations beginning April 7. This is part of Northwell Health's "Information is Healthy, Fear is Not" campaign, which was featured in a full-page ad in The New York Times in March.

"As New Yorkers and others across the globe deal with stress, anxiety and fear, we wanted to express the gratitude that all of us have for our healthcare heroes who are working tirelessly to fight the virus head on and care for our loved ones," said Ramon Soto, chief marketing officer of Northwell Health.

To view the commercial, click here.

