Froedtert highlights patients in award-winning marketing campaign

Milwaukee-based Froedtert Hospital's recent "Fans of Possible" campaign was honored June 8 as the Healthcare Advertising Awards council included it in its list of 2020 winners.

The campaign utilized real patients instead of a spokesperson, allowing them to communicate their own experiences with the hospital to a wide audience. It used the tagline "What Is Possible."

Froedtert's in-house marketing team collaborated with two advertising agencies to execute the campaign, running their ideas through focus groups and carefully determining media placement. The messaging appeared in outdoor, print, radio, television and online media.

Stephen Schooff, Froedtert's director of external communications, told Becker's the campaign was effective across a number of different dimensions, including awareness, recall, image and online metrics.

