Indiana hospital to host COVID-19 information sessions on Zoom

Jasper, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is rolling out a three-part series on Zoom to share information on COVID-19, according to the Dubois County Free Press.

The series is titled "COVID-19. What Now? What Next?" and will address patients' frequently asked questions regarding primary care operations during the pandemic.

The series will be run by Kathleen Munning, one of the hospital's nurse practitioners, who has more than 30 years of experience in the primary care setting. She will deliver patients reliable information on COVID-19, update them on how the hospital is keeping patients safe amid the pandemic and answer their questions about the hospital's procedural changes.

