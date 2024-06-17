MD Anderson joins 9/11 support initiative amid controversy

Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has agreed to participate in the World Trade Center Health Program following pressure from a patient advocacy group.

An organization called 9/11 Health Watch, which supports 9/11 responders and survivors, accused MD Anderson of refusing the World Trade Center Health Program's reimbursement rates, effectively barring enrolled individuals from receiving care at the center.

"Because MD Anderson Texas will not accept the rates that all the other cancer centers in the country have accepted, the WTC Health Program cannot continue to have its members treated there and will have to find other providers," 911 Health Watch said in a June 12 news release.

According to 911 Health Watch, MD Anderson Cancer Center provides services to 36 9/11 responders and survivors.

On June 13, the cancer center responded to the claims on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Based on recent media coverage, we want to share information regarding MD Anderson's care of 9/11 heroes and survivors. MD Anderson continues to care for these patients, and there has been no change to the institution's approach," the organization wrote. "We are working to understand why the Centers for Disease Control sent these letters to our patients enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program Network. Since 2012, MD Anderson cared for patients in this program."

On June 14, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center took to X to release another statement, saying it would participate in the World Trade Center Health Program Network.

"MD Anderson remains committed to caring for our 9/11 heroes and survivors. Based on new understanding of policy changes made in fall 2023 by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, we contacted the program's administrator and MD Anderson now is a participating provider in the World Trade Center Health Program Network."