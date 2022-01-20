Mayo Clinic wins domain name dispute with porn site

The Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, part of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, has won a case alleging its name was being used to divert people to a pornographic website.

In its complaint filed with the National Arbitration Forum, Mayo argued the domain name "mayoporno.com" was being used in bad faith to direct people to a website composed of sexually explicity images and links to adult content.

A National Arbitration Forum panelist agreed with Mayo and said Jan. 17 that the domain name should be transferred to the Mayo Foundation.

The owner of the domain name, who resides in Peru, did not respond to the complaint.