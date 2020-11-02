Luminis Health showcases devotion to science, humanity through rebrand

Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health unveiled a comprehensive rebrand Oct. 28, complete with a new logo, color scheme and social media presence.

Luminis Health formed in July 2019 when Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Md., and Doctors Community Health System, a single-hospital system based in Lanham, Md., merged to create a new system.

The health system adopted a new logo, which depicts a beacon and appears on all its social media pages. The new brand centers around the colors green and yellow to signify its commitment to science and humanity, according to the health system.

"Our brand defines who we are and what we stand for," Loren Farquhar, Luminis Health's vice president of marketing and communications, said in a news release. "It guides how we express ourselves and reflects our dedication to our patients, fellow employees and the broader community. The geometric facets of the beacon speak to our expertise. The light illuminating from the center is symbolic of our optimism. In addition to our primary colors, the soft forms of our logotype help bring forth our sense of humanity."

