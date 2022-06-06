Iowa hospital working with Mayo Clinic to launch rebranding project

Decorah, Iowa-based Winneshiek Medical Center is planning to launch a rebranding project.

The project will review the hospital's name, logo, colors, messaging and more, according to a June 2 press release.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic leaders, Winneshiek Medical Center staff, providers, community stakeholders and the general public will be involved in the market research for the rebranding project.

"As we move into our rebranding project, we are working in parallel with Mayo Clinic Health System leadership to determine the best way to showcase both organizations, reduce confusion in the community related to ownership and naming, and to accurately reflect our strong partnership," said Thomas Marquardt, DPM, Winneshiek Medical Center Medical Center chief medical officer.

All of the project's research will occur in the summer with an expected rebrand to be rolled out by the end of 2022.