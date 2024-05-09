Intermountain Health inks deal with professional rugby team

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has re-upped its deal with a professional rugby team whose jerseys feature the health system's name.

Intermountain and the Utah Warriors of Major League Rugby renewed their partnership May 7. The health system will remain the front-of-jersey sponsor for the Warriors and become the franchise's official community partner for health and wellness.

"Rugby is taking Utah by storm, and the Utah Warriors have been instrumental in this surge," Intermountain CEO Rob Allen said in a statement. "Our collaboration has been a catalyst for enhancing athletic programs across the West. We're proud to continue this journey, fostering a healthier Utah."

Intermountain's name also appears on the sleeves of MLS' Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals of the National Women's Soccer League, while the health system's payer arm, Select Health, is featured on the front of the men's soccer team's jerseys.