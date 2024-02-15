Intermountain Health inks $75M jersey deal

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has inked a roughly $75 million deal to have its name on the jerseys of two professional soccer teams, Sportico reported.

Intermountain partnered with MLS' Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals of the National Women's Soccer League. Starting this year, the health system's name will appear on the sleeves of the teams' jerseys while its insurance arm, Select Health, will be featured on the front.

"With this partnership, Intermountain Health is working to extend our mission to more people — expanding in ways that help people live the healthiest lives possible," said Rob Allen, president and CEO of Intermountain Health, in a Feb. 14 news release. "We're thrilled to partner with the two most prominent soccer entities in Utah as we continue to focus on improving the health of our residents and communities."

Sportico reported Feb. 14 that the agreement is an "eight-year deal with escalators that is worth between $9 million and $10 million annually." It marks one of the highest price tags a health system has paid for a sports team sponsorship, with previous MLS naming rights deals topping out at about $6 million a year.

The health system will also serve as the teams' official medical provider, and the Intermountain and Select Health brands will be displayed prominently at the clubs' stadium and training facility.