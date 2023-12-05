Illinois' 3rd-largest health system rebrands

Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health has a new name.

Illinois' third-largest health system will now be called Endeavor Health. The $5.3 billion organization located in metro Chicago was created through the 2022 merger of Evanston-based NorthShore University HealthSystem and Warrenville-based Edward-Elmhurst Health.

"It really does embody who we are," Chief Marketing Officer Anne Martino told Becker's. "Endeavor means the momentum we have as an organization, the commitment we have to both being aspirational in terms of where we're headed but also creating a set of expectations for us as an organization. It's a powerful and bold statement that really says we're setting a new standard of care for our community."

Endeavor Health will roll out its new name across its signs, employee uniforms and websites in the coming months, with a new brand advertising campaign encompassing TV, billboards and social media set for the first quarter of 2024. The signage will likely take about two years to fully transition.

The system's nine hospitals will get new names, with Endeavor Health being added to the front of their current monikers. Evanston Hospital, for instance, will become Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital. The organization has upward of 27,000 staff members and more than 300 care sites, each of which will be adorned with the new brand over time.

Ms. Martino declined to reveal the specific cost of the rebrand, saying it will be a "major investment" that will take place over several years and not detract from spending on services or staff. The return on investment, she said, will come from uniting the organization.

"This really demonstrates to the entire regional area that we are working together as one entity, one system," Ms. Martino said. "That benefits our patients with that broader access to care, the institute-level, research-oriented care that we offer, but allowing you to be with your familiar and trusted physician."

This rebrand was years — and several mergers — in the making. NorthShore University HealthSystem was created in 2008 after ending its academic affiliation with Evanston-based Northwestern University, while Edward-Elmhurst Health was formed through the 2013 merger of two large hospitals in Chicago's western suburbs.

But after NorthShore and Edward-Elmhurst came together last year, the name, with its multiple hyphens, was "not easily digestible," Ms. Martino admitted. "For us now to have a singular identity, there's incredible power in that."

Everything down the shade of blue — "bold and digitally oriented" — and the three lines in the logo forming an E — representing "warmth and momentum" — were carefully chosen, Ms. Martino said. Endeavor Health worked with a consultant on the rebrand.

Endeavor Health's nine hospitals are Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights), Skokie, Swedish (Chicago), and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Hospital (Naperville).

The health system also features the state's third-biggest medical group, five clinical institutes, more than 500 research trials, and the nation's largest primary care-embedded genomics program.