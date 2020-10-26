How Maryland's #FightFlu campaign is engaging residents, encouraging vaccination

The Maryland Department of Health extended its flu vaccination campaign by introducing #FightFlu Fridays, the department announced Oct. 25.

The state's "Fight the Flu" campaign originally launched Oct. 13 and encourages all Maryland residents to get a flu shot to mitigate the potential convergence of flu and COVID-19 outbreaks.

The health department will now feature local "flu fighters" on social media each Friday, and these posts will direct residents to a toolkit where they can create their own "flu fighter" content by downloading social media graphics, videos and digital ads.

"We're facing an unprecedented challenge dealing with flu season in the midst of a global pandemic, so we need to do everything we can to protect our communities," Maryland Department of Health Secretary Robert Neall said in a news release. "We're seizing new opportunities for engagement to make sure people are getting the message about vaccinations and taking action to fight the flu."

The department plans to run the "Fight the Flu" campaign through the fall and winter.

More articles on digital marketing:

3 healthcare marketing execs share best lessons they've learned from campaign duds

Former Michigan hospital marketing employee sentenced for embezzling $25,000

3 trends for healthcare marketers

Former Michigan hospital marketing employee sentenced for embezzling $25,000

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.