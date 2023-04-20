How healthcare marketers are evaluated: 4 things to know

The majority of healthcare marketers are judged by how many appointments they help book, according to a new study from data company Actium Health.

Seventy-one percent of the 52 senior-level healthcare marketers surveyed said they are evaluated on those on appointment bookings, while a third said referrals are the area where they have the most room for improvement.

Here are four more findings from the April 13 report:

1. Fifty-five percent of the healthcare marketers expect their 2023 budgets to decrease.

2. Three-quarters said outpatient volumes have increased over the past 12 months as a result of paid media campaigns (71 percent), always-on campaigns (71 percent), ad hoc campaigns promoting specific services (61 percent), online scheduling (52 percent), and increased physician capacity (32 percent).

3. The most effective tactics for booking appointments are paid media campaigns (59 percent), online scheduling (45 percent), always-on campaigns (41 percent), mobile apps (23 percent), and ad hoc campaigns (22 percent).

4. Driving appointments is a shared responsibility with medical groups (75 percent), service lines (58 percent), operations (46 percent), and strategy/innovation (25 percent).