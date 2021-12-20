​​'Help': Ohio hospitals issue 1-word ad urging people to get vaccinated

Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are among a group of Cleveland hospitals and health systems that issued a full-page ad in Ohio's largest newspaper urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Washington Post reported Dec. 20.

The ad is defined by a single word: "Help."

Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, Metro Health, Summa Health, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center collaborated on the ad, which first ran in the Dec. 19 issue of the Plain Dealer.

The ad continues: "We now have more COVID-19 patients in our hospitals than ever before. And the overwhelming majority are unvaccinated. This is preventable."

Less than 55 percent of residents in Ohio are fully vaccinated, and about 36 percent are fully vaccinated with a booster shot, according to the report. Over the past week, the state has seen a 30 percent increase in COVID-19 cases.

The ad ends with a final plea: "We need you to care as much as we do."

Click here to view an image of the ad on Twitter.