HCA donates $500K to American Red Cross

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross' Annual Disaster Giving Program.

This is HCA's fifth year donating to the program that provides funding for disaster relief preparedness and response. Over the last seven years, HCA has donated $6 million to the Red Cross for disaster relief, according to an Aug. 22 HCA news release.

The health system has also created a separate program designed to support HCA employees in disasters.

"With 182 hospitals, we realize the need to support communities in their darkest hours," HCA CEO Sam Hazen said in the news release. "We are proud to strengthen our commitment to supporting communities through our ongoing work with the Red Cross and by participating in their Annual Disaster Giving Program."