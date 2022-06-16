Hackensack launches 'We're Ready' brand campaign

New Jersey-based Hackensack Meridian Health launched a new brand campaign June 16 titled "We're Ready," aimed at telling patients that the health system is equipped to tackle any health challenge.

The ad campaign features real footage of Hackensack Meridian Health patients, caregivers and various technologies and speaks directly to diseases such as cancer and heart disease, warning them that the health system's care teams are "stronger than any illness," according to a June 16 press release the health system shared with Becker's.

"Through real-life footage of our patients and their caregivers, and various technologies — showcased in dramatic black and white footage — we want people to feel confident and inspired knowing that we have what it takes to provide exceptional care to help our patients overcome any ailment," said Dorie Klissas, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Hackensack Meridian Health.

Over the next year, the health system plans to feature various brand television ads, as well as television ads that focus on cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, cancer and pediatrics. These ads will be accompanied by radio, print, out-of-home and digital messages.