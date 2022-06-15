GSK to launch brand performance platform

GSK Consumer Healthcare partnered with Ascential Digital Commerce to launch a platform for C-suite executives to analyze their brand's performance and sales.

The platform, dubbed Ascential Digital Commerce Connect, will help GSK Consumer Healthcare's eCommerce brands measure their performance, improve reaction time to market dynamics and position the brand for further growth, according to a June 14 press release.

Ascential Digital Commerce Connect will do so by capturing, analyzing, visualizing and displaying critical marketing data about brands and competitors to monitor key activities and answer marketers' key questions.

"Ascential Digital Commerce Connect delivers actionable insights that help us monitor the health of our business and identify growth opportunities, update messaging and enhance creativity in the digital environment," said Taryn Marella, global head of digital commerce of GSK Consumer Healthcare.