Epic, Optum + 8 health systems earn healthcare, IT marketing awards

The 2023 Healthcare and IT Marketing Awards included eight health systems and a couple of EHR vendors.
The winners, announced in April by the Healthcare and IT Marketing Community professional group, include:
Providers
Best Use of Social Media — CareMore Health (part of Elevance Health)
Blog of the Year — Franciscan Health (Mishawaka, Ind.)
Marketing Campaign of the Year — "We're Ready," Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)
Marketer of the Year — Jeremy Rogers, executive director of digital marketing and experience at IU Health (Indianapolis)
Marketing Team of the Year — HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
Podcast of the Year — "The Scope," University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)
Trailblazer of the Year — Jackie Rice, vice president and CIO of Frederick (Md.) Health
Video of the Year — "A Man with Exceptional Abilities Cares for Patients," Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development at Ochsner Health (New Orleans)
Website of the Year — The Well, Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)
Health IT companies
Best Use of Social Media — Epic
Marketing Rising Star — Raven Dyer, marketing specialist with Optum
Healthcare Event of the Year — eClinicalWorks National Conference