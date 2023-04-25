Epic, Optum + 8 health systems earn healthcare, IT marketing awards

The 2023 Healthcare and IT Marketing Awards included eight health systems and a couple of EHR vendors.

The winners, announced in April by the Healthcare and IT Marketing Community professional group, include:

Providers

Best Use of Social Media — CareMore Health (part of Elevance Health)

Blog of the Year — Franciscan Health (Mishawaka, Ind.)

Marketing Campaign of the Year — "We're Ready," Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)

Marketer of the Year — Jeremy Rogers, executive director of digital marketing and experience at IU Health (Indianapolis)

Marketing Team of the Year — HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Podcast of the Year — "The Scope," University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

Trailblazer of the Year — Jackie Rice, vice president and CIO of Frederick (Md.) Health

Video of the Year — "A Man with Exceptional Abilities Cares for Patients," Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development at Ochsner Health (New Orleans)

Website of the Year — The Well, Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

Health IT companies

Best Use of Social Media — Epic

Marketing Rising Star — Raven Dyer, marketing specialist with Optum

Healthcare Event of the Year — eClinicalWorks National Conference