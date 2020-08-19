Deloitte sparks 'Future of Health' social media initiative

Deloitte is starting a new social media initiative dubbed "Future of Health" that encourages online conversations about how healthcare will change over the next 20 years and become more oriented around consumerism and data.

The Future of Health program will enlist health, technology and wellness influencers to participate in a private focus group panel covering four main topics: COVID-19, keeping well at home, hospital at home and digital pharmacy.

The influencers will then extend these discussions created through the private panel and focus group sessions to social media through branded conversations with followers using hashtags #DeloitteFutureofHealth and #futureofhealth. Through the initiative, Deloitte aims to help companies navigate how to move the digital health industry forward and play a bigger role in the overall healthcare industry.

More articles on digital marketing:

Why hospitals shouldn't reduce marketing budgets amid recession

TransUnion acquires digital marketing company: 4 details

How 3 hospitals navigated delicate issues in the press

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.