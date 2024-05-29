CommonSpirit inks naming rights to Broncos facility

The Denver Broncos training facility has been renamed to reflect Chicago-based CommonSpirit's brand.

The training facility, previously named Centura Health Training Center, has been renamed to Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit will be the name of the Broncos' current facility and their new facility, which is scheduled to open in 2026 on the existing campus.

The name change is part of the team's ongoing 10-year partnership that started in May 2023, according to a May 29 news release from the Denver Broncos.

Broncos' signage, digital platforms, media partners, traditional media outlets and the NFL will begin calling the training facility by its new name immediately, according to the release.