Chicago's first Nascar race to sport BCBS Illinois branding

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois has been named a founding partner in the first Nascar race to take place on the streets of Chicago.

The Chicago Street Race Weekend will take place in downtown Chicago from July 1-2. By joining McDonald's as a founding partner, BCBS Illinois will have official presenting, marketing and promotional rights for the event, including branding on the start-finish line, fan entrances and concert stages.

"Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is part of the fabric of Chicago and Illinois," President Stephen Harris said in a March 28 news release shared with Becker's. "The NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend is taking place on the doorstep of our headquarters building and we expect it to be an exciting addition to Chicago’s sports legacy."





