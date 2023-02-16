California hospital challenges 'traditional norms' of healthcare perception in new campaign

Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health debuted its first ad campaign "Champions of healthcare," during the 2023 Super Bowl.

The commercial, created by InnoVision Marketing Group, features the human struggle of what it takes to be a champion, and uses sports as a metaphor to talk about unsung heroes such as healthcare workers, according to a Feb. 15 release Palomar shared with Becker's.

The commercial then cuts to various shots featuring healthcare professionals as the "champions of healthcare."

The aim of the new campaign is to challenge "the traditional norms when it comes to the way healthcare is perceived and experienced," according to Palomar.