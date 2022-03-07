Allscripts expands online application store

Allscripts relaunched its online application store to showcase more certified apps and devices available to its clients.

The rebranded platform will allow for all active developers, who have an app or device that has been built and certified through the Allscripts Developer Program, to feature their apps via the new Allscripts App Expo.

Previously, the online store only made certain partner applications searchable on the store which decreased the number of integrated applications and devices that could be used alongside Allscripts products.

The new updated store will feature all innovative clinical and financial healthcare applications from around the world, giving customers more options to choose from.