83% of patients trust their PCP for credible info — what about other healthcare institutions?

As healthcare marketers continue to disseminate credible information on the dangers of COVID-19 and why people should get vaccinated, it's important they know which healthcare providers and institutions Americans trust.

Researchers from the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia surveyed 1,719 American adults about their trust in healthcare information from June 2-22.

Below is a list of the providers and institutions the research team asked about, as well as the percentage of respondents who said they trust them to provide credible information about COVID-19.