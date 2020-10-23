7 healthcare organizations seeking marketing execs
Seven hospitals, health systems or other healthcare organizations that recently posted job listings seeking marketing executives are listed below.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
- Walgreens is seeking a director of marketing for its digital healthcare division.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital is seeking a director of communications.
- The Kansas Hospital Association is seeking a director of communications.
- Vibra Hospital of Amarillo (Texas) is seeking a chief marketing officer.
- Novartis Gene Therapies is seeking an executive director of medical communications and publications.
- Lutheran Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.) is seeking a vice president of marketing and community relations.
- Blessing Hospital (Quincy, Ill.) is seeking a vice president of marketing and planning.
