7 healthcare organizations seeking marketing execs

Seven hospitals, health systems or other healthcare organizations that recently posted job listings seeking marketing executives are listed below.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

  1. Walgreens is seeking a director of marketing for its digital healthcare division.

  2. Phoenix Children's Hospital is seeking a director of communications.

  3. The Kansas Hospital Association is seeking a director of communications.

  4. Vibra Hospital of Amarillo (Texas) is seeking a chief marketing officer.

  5. Novartis Gene Therapies is seeking an executive director of medical communications and publications.

  6. Lutheran Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.) is seeking a vice president of marketing and community relations.

  7. Blessing Hospital (Quincy, Ill.) is seeking a vice president of marketing and planning.

