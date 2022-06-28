4 reasons consumers choose healthcare systems

Consumers used to want a health system that was convenient, but now other facets such as patient data access, range of specialists, hospital resources and physician communication are growing in importance, changing the way they are choosing where to receive care, according to research by branding agency Monigle.

Monigle surveyed 28,831 household healthcare decision makers who received medical care in the past two years and have health insurance.

Here's what those consumers said were the four driving factors behind choosing where to receive care: