4 reasons consumers choose healthcare systems

Consumers used to want a health system that was convenient, but now other facets such as patient data access, range of specialists, hospital resources and physician communication are growing in importance, changing the way they are choosing where to receive care, according to research by branding agency Monigle.
Monigle surveyed 28,831 household healthcare decision makers who received medical care in the past two years and have health insurance.
Here's what those consumers said were the four driving factors behind choosing where to receive care:
- Wide range of specialists and staff: Thirty-one percent of consumers surveyed said they choose hospitals and health systems based on the variety of staff and specialists.
- Access to records: Thirteen percent of consumers surveyed said they choose a hospital and health system based on the simplicity of accessing their information on electronic medical records.
- Hospital and health system resources: Ten percent of consumers surveyed said they choose a hospital and health system based on the variety of resources, services and offerings the organization provides.
- Physician communication: Nine percent of consumers surveyed said they choose a hospital and health system based on how well a physician communicated with their patients. Consumers said they measure this based on empathy and clarity.