3 medical panels support potentially revoking licenses of physicians who post vaccine misinformation 

The American Board of Family Medicine, American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Pediatrics on Sept. 9 issued a statement supporting the Federation of State Medical Boards' recent warning that physicians could lose their medical licenses over posting vaccine misinformation online.

FSMB, a nonprofit that represents all U.S. state medical boards, on July 29 issued a statement that physicians and other healthcare professionals who create or spread vaccine misinformation or disinformation risk disciplinary action by state medical boards, including suspension or revocation of their medical license.

"We at the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), and the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP) support FSMB’s position," the organizations wrote Sept. 9. "We also want all physicians certified by our Boards to know that such unethical or unprofessional conduct may prompt their respective Board to take action that could put their certification at risk."

The three medical panels said they are "particularly concerned about physicians who use their authority to denigrate vaccination at a time when vaccines continue to demonstrate excellent effectiveness against severe illness, hospitalization and death."

The following leaders signed the Sept. 9 statement: