11 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns
Below is a roundup of marketing campaigns launched by hospitals, health systems and other healthcare organizations during September.
- Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth rolled out a new campaign called "Humans are Incredible," which encourages the public to take ownership of their systemic health during a time when many feel they have lost control.
- Public health officials in Revere, Mass., launched a new COVID-19 safety and awareness campaign prominently featuring the stories of community members who have survived the disease.
- Oakland, Calif.-based health system Kaiser Permanente rolled out its #TogetherWeThrive campaign, which urges the public to stay diligent in their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, washing their hands regularly, getting flu shots and maintaining 6 feet of distance from other people whenever possible.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic launched an extension of its "You Know Where to Go" campaign, utilizing the voice of Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis.
- The American Lung Association rolled out a new plan to address the widespread popularity of vaping, often referred to as an epidemic facing the country's youth.
- Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company launched its "Now I Can" campaign, which focuses on about 30 actual patients and what they are able to accomplish after being treated by its orthopedic, spine or pain management physicians.
- Utah's Department of Health launched a youth-focused COVID-19 awareness campaign, which urges young people to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by declaring a "Rona alert."
- Pennsylvania launched its new $3.8 million COVID-19 awareness campaign, named PA Unites Against COVID.
- New Mexico's Santa Fe County launched a new awareness campaign focusing on the importance of wearing a mask.
- Baptist Health Richmond (Va.) rolled out its annual Paint the Town Pink community campaign, which aims to raise awareness about the signs of breast cancer and encourage support for those affected by the disease.
- Michigan launched a $5 million COVID-19 campaign encouraging residents to wear a mask, practice social distancing and seek diagnostic testing.
Register today for Becker's HIT+RCM Virtual Event Oct. 6-9 for the best insights and big ideas in health IT!
More articles on digital marketing:
Cringeworthy conversations: 4 healthcare marketers sound off on language they find most annoying
10 hospitals, health systems seeking marketing execs
The digital tools backing Adventist Health's patient engagement strategy: 5 Qs with marketing chief Lauren Davis
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.