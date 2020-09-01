"Get Your Head Out of the Cloud": American Lung Association launches anti-vaping campaign targeting youth

The American Lung Association on Sept. 1 rolled out a new plan to address the widespread popularity of vaping, often referred to as an epidemic facing the country's youth.

Some key details about the campaign:

The ALA partnered with the Ad Council to deliver public service announcements encouraging parents to talk to their children about vaping and its harmful effects. The PSAs will be a part of the association's "Get Your Head Out of the Cloud" series.





The association committed $2 million for research to gain a clearer understanding on the dangerous effects of vaping on lungs. It also partnered with Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University to conduct a $25 million National Institutes of Health-funded study on millennial lung health, which will involve examining nationwide vaping behaviors.

The campaign will include the ALA's Vape-Free School Initiative, which provides schools with information and resources to educate their students about the dangers of vaping.





The ALA will execute an advocacy plan to encourage the FDA to impose strict regulations on tobacco and e-cigarette companies marketing to young people.

