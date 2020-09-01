"Get Your Head Out of the Cloud": American Lung Association launches anti-vaping campaign targeting youth
The American Lung Association on Sept. 1 rolled out a new plan to address the widespread popularity of vaping, often referred to as an epidemic facing the country's youth.
Some key details about the campaign:
- The ALA partnered with the Ad Council to deliver public service announcements encouraging parents to talk to their children about vaping and its harmful effects. The PSAs will be a part of the association's "Get Your Head Out of the Cloud" series.
- The association committed $2 million for research to gain a clearer understanding on the dangerous effects of vaping on lungs. It also partnered with Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University to conduct a $25 million National Institutes of Health-funded study on millennial lung health, which will involve examining nationwide vaping behaviors.
- The campaign will include the ALA's Vape-Free School Initiative, which provides schools with information and resources to educate their students about the dangers of vaping.
- The ALA will execute an advocacy plan to encourage the FDA to impose strict regulations on tobacco and e-cigarette companies marketing to young people.
More articles on digital marketing:
Salesforce to cut jobs despite 29% Q2 revenue jump: 4 things to know
UAB Hospital projects giant digital sign to thank healthcare workers
Marketing role models: 4 health system marketing execs share the brands they admire
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.