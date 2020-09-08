Mayo Clinic aims to reassure public with new video ad featuring Viola Davis

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic rolled out an extension of its "You Know Where to Go" campaign Sept. 8, utilizing the voice of Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis.

The campaign's new video ad, titled "The Power of Answers," employs a more confident and reassuring tone than the campaign's previous messaging. The ad focuses on an artistic rendering of the human brain that features imaging tractography software, MRI data and 3D modeling as Ms. Davis' voiceover explains how using science to find answers quells worry amid uncertainty.

"While Mayo Clinic can't promise each patient a cure, we can uncover answers that spark hope and optimism for those who have seen so little," Sherri Gilligan, Mayo Clinic's chief marketing officer, said in a news release. "This campaign holds an incredibly powerful brand message that speaks to who we are at our core: an organization on the relentless pursuit of answers for our patients."

The new video ad will air across digital, social and outdoor channels from Sept. 8 to December.

More articles on digital marketing:

UAB Hospital projects giant digital sign to thank healthcare workers

Marketing role models: 4 health system marketing execs share the brands they admire

"Get Your Head Out of the Cloud": American Lung Association launches anti-vaping campaign targeting youth

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.