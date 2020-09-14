Kaiser Permanente focuses on unity in #TogetherWeThrive COVID-19 campaign

Oakland, Calif.-based health system Kaiser Permanente recently rolled out a new campaign urging the public to stay diligent in their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign, named #TogetherWeThrive, encourages people to continue wearing masks, washing their hands regularly, getting flu shots and maintaining 6 feet of distance from other people whenever possible.

The #TogetherWeThrive campaign features viewpoints from doctors, nurses, clinical specialists and healthcare leaders. Its messaging will appear across television, online, radio and social media channels, including a Spanish language version.

"Responding to COVID-19 is a marathon, not a sprint," Bechara Choucair, MD, Kaiser Permanente's senior vice president and chief health officer, said in a statement on the health system's website. "Each and every day, we have to recommit ourselves to following effective, proven steps that reduce the spread of the virus. When we all work together we will turn the tide against this pandemic."

