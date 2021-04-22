10 recently launched COVID-19 vaccine ad campaigns
Healthcare marketing professionals are ramping up their efforts to reach vaccine-hesitant Americans, as the U.S. is expected to run out of enthusiastic COVID-19 vaccine recipients by mid-May.
Below are 10 COVID-19 vaccine ad campaigns that were launched recently:
- Walgreens teamed up with recording artist John Legend to roll out its "This is Our Shot" campaign encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Planned Parenthood rolled out a $2 million bilingual ad campaign encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations, seeking to reach 1.5 million people by the fall.
- Centene subsidiary Magnolia Health partnered with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to educate Americans about the importance and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.
- Florida's Orange County launched its “I Got My Shot” campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, with promotional support from Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.
- New York launched its "Roll up Your Sleeve" ad campaign promooting COVID-19 vaccinations among its residents.
- Milwaukee launched its "HealthyMKE" ad campaign, which seeks to address residents' questions and concerns about COVID-19 vaccines.
- The Philadelphia Flyers became the first NHL team to launch a campaign encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations when it rolled out its "Take Your Shot" campaign.
- The Texas Department of State and Health Services spent $1.5 million to launch the next phase of its bilingual COVID-19 vaccine ad campaign.
- The Health Foundation of South Florida teamed up with Miami-Dade County and Broward County to launch its "I Did It" campaign, which encourages people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Patient engagement technology company PatientPoint collaborated with The Ad Council to launch a COVID-19 vaccine awareness and education campaign that is expected to reach nearly 150,000 physicians' offices nationwide.
