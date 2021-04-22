10 recently launched COVID-19 vaccine ad campaigns

Healthcare marketing professionals are ramping up their efforts to reach vaccine-hesitant Americans, as the U.S. is expected to run out of enthusiastic COVID-19 vaccine recipients by mid-May.

Below are 10 COVID-19 vaccine ad campaigns that were launched recently:

Walgreens teamed up with recording artist John Legend to roll out its "This is Our Shot" campaign encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



Planned Parenthood rolled out a $2 million bilingual ad campaign encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations, seeking to reach 1.5 million people by the fall.



Centene subsidiary Magnolia Health partnered with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to educate Americans about the importance and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.



Florida's Orange County launched its “I Got My Shot” campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, with promotional support from Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.



New York launched its "Roll up Your Sleeve" ad campaign promooting COVID-19 vaccinations among its residents.



Milwaukee launched its "HealthyMKE" ad campaign, which seeks to address residents' questions and concerns about COVID-19 vaccines.



The Philadelphia Flyers became the first NHL team to launch a campaign encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations when it rolled out its "Take Your Shot" campaign.



The Texas Department of State and Health Services spent $1.5 million to launch the next phase of its bilingual COVID-19 vaccine ad campaign.



The Health Foundation of South Florida teamed up with Miami-Dade County and Broward County to launch its "I Did It" campaign, which encourages people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



Patient engagement technology company PatientPoint collaborated with The Ad Council to launch a COVID-19 vaccine awareness and education campaign that is expected to reach nearly 150,000 physicians' offices nationwide.

